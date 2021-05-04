VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky SUIT UP in white and party showing off their wicked dance moves

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky hosted a star-studded white party in Australia as the latter shared an adorable video of the lovebirds dancing to Bee Gees' iconic song Stayin' Alive.

It's hard to believe that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have already crossed a decade (and counting!) in their marriage as it still feels like they're in their honeymoon phase, if their Instagram PDA is any evidence. Recently, the lovebirds hosted a white party and it was indeed a star-studded affair as in attendance were Chris' brothers Liam Hemsworth with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha Hemsworth and Matt Damon with wife Luciana Barroso. Several Australian television personalities also marked their presence at the happening soirée.

Before the party started, Hemsworth and Pataky were seen suited up in white blazer attires as they showed off their wicked dance moves, in a cute video shared by Elsa, strutting to Bee Gees' iconic song Stayin' Alive. The couple's goofy sides were on full blast mode as we couldn't get over their adorableness. "With those dance moves how could I say no! #whiteparty," Elsa's caption reads. Pataky also shared some fun snaps from the party along with a group photo where you can see Matt posing alongside Liam. Elsa's caption reads as, "Fun white party with our best friends and so happy to have @theteskeybrothers with us! Thanks @merkin69/ fiesta Blanca con nuestros mejores amigos y felices de poder disfrutar @theteskeybrothers."

Moreover, there was a special performance by the Australian band The Teskey Brothers' Josh Teskey, a video of which was shared by Chris on his Instagram page as he and Elsa looked so in love jamming to the wholesome act. "Thank You @joshteskey @theteskeybrothers for one of the most epic live performances. If I can lay some wisdom upon you all it’s to immediately listen to The Teskey Brothers #teskeybrothers." Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock commented on Hemsworth's IG post, "Wow. One of my fav bands! "Carry You" is my go to when I’m three manas in.."

Liam shared a handsome snap of himself posing with Chris and Josh as his caption reads as, "Unforgettable experience with family and friends listening to @joshteskey sing. Love ya mate. @theteskeybrothers."

You can check out inside photos and videos from Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's start-studded white party HERE HERE and below:

We adore these lovebirds and how! Also, how do we get an invite for Hemsworth's next big bash?!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris has been a busy bee, these past few weeks, as he was filming for Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to hit US theatres on May 6, 2022.

