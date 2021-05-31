VIDEO: Courteney Cox & Ed Sheeran RECREATE Monica, Ross' iconic Friends 'The Routine' dance with hilarious end

Hitting us right in the Friends feels, Courteney Cox and close pal Ed Sheeran treated fans on Instagram with a reunion of their own, dancing to Monica Geller and Ross Geller's epic 'The Routine' dance. Watch the hilarious video below.

Courteney Cox had her own version of a Friends Reunion last weekend as she reunited with her close pal Ed Sheeran and the duo recreated the iconic 'The Routine' dance. Every Friends fan is well aware of Friends Season 6 Ep 10 aka The One with the Routine when siblings Monica Geller (Cox) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) performed their old high school dance at a pre-recorded Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

This time, Courteney wasn't accompanied by David but Ed, who showed how big of a Friends fan he really is. In the video shared by both Cox and Sheeran on Instagram, we see the real-life friends acing the steps of 'The Routine' until the very end, when Courteney tries to jump into the arms of an awaiting Ed and the two instead tumble to the ground, laughing out loud. The Scream 5 star donned a half-sleeved black tee which was paired with matching jeans and black and white sneakers while the Grammy-winning musician wore a simple white tee paired with blue jeans, a brown jacket and red sneakers.

"Just some routine dancing with a friend... @teddysphotos #ReRoutine," the 56-year-old actress captioned the video, with the IG post already garnering 6.6 million likes and counting. "Had a reunion of our own this weekend @courteneycoxofficial #theroutine #iknow #friends4eva #obviouslybetterthanross," the 30-year-old musician captioned his video with funny hashtags referencing Friends, with the IG post already garnering 1.4 million likes and counting. The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco was all of us when she commented on Cox's post, "This is EPIC," while Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney asked an important question, "How long did that take you guys to learn?!??," and Queer Eye star Tan France wrote, "This is amazing!!" John Mayer hit a like on Sheeran's post while Cara Delevingne liked and commented with three red heart emojis and Rita Ora put three raised hands emojis. For the fabulous ending, Ryan Tedder commented, "Neeaaaaaarly perfect mate."

Check out Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran's hilarious Friends 'The Routine' dance recreated below:

Now, that is how you break Instagram, F.R.I.E.N.D.S style!

Interestingly, Courteney and Ed's friendship dates back to 2013 when they met through a common friend. Sheeran even lived in Cox's Malibu beach house for three months that same year to write music. Moreover, Ed played cupid for Courteney by introducing her to now-fiance Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid.

