VIDEO: Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz take part in #ClapForCarers by making a rare joint appearance

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, who have been married for nine years, took part in the #ClapForCarers initiative to show their support for the healthcare workers, in the UK, who are at the forefront of tackling coronavirus. Watch Daniel and Rachel's video below.

Coronavirus has drastically affected all fields of work, as the entire globe is practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Whether it be events like Cannes Film Festival and MET Gala being delayed to an indefinite time or even movie releases being pushed back, it's indeed been a dull affair! No Time To Die, which marked Daniel Craig's last ever film as the iconic British spy, James Bond, was initially supposed to release next week, but COVID-19 had other plans for the movie. An inevitable delay was in the cards!

However, several cast members, including Daniel, took part in the UK initiative, #ClapForCarers, to show their support to the diligently working healthcare workers, who are at the forefront of tackling coronavirus. Craig was joined by wife and Black Widow star Rachel Weisz as the married couple made a rare joint appearance. The pair, who has been married for nine years, were dressed in casuals within the confines of their home and eagerly clapping for the NHS staff. The video was shared by James Bond franchise's official Twitter handle and also includes No Time To Die cast members, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris.

Check out the video of Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz taking part in #ClapForCarers below:

"Thank you to everyone, everywhere, who is working to keep us safe. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ClapForNHS," 007's Twitter handle tweeted.

Meanwhile, speaking of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig will be joined by new cast members Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas in Bond 25. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will release in the UK on November 12, 2020, Bond 25 will be releasing in the US on November 25, 2020.

