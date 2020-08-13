VIDEO: Did you know Kim Soo Hyun had the most epic cameo in Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin's Crash Landing on You?

Kim Soo-hyun had a very memorable cameo in Crash Landing on You Ep 10 when his character encounters Ri Jeong-hyeok's unit in South Korea. Watch Soo-hyun's epic cameo below.

Crash Landing on You was such a resounding success that fans are already petitioning for a season 2 to be in the works. The series which starred Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin centered on the star-crossed love story between a North Korean captain and a South Korean heiress. It is indeed amongst the best K-dramas of 2020 so far and already has a cult fan following! But, did you know, a popular Korean actor had a memorable cameo in CLOY? Well, it's none other than Kim Soo-hyun, who recently enthraled fans with his earnest performance in It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

It was in the 10th episode when Ri Jeong-hyeok's (Bin) unit - Pyo Chi-su (Yang Kyung-won), Kim Ju-muk (Yoo Su-bin), Park Kwang-beom (Lee Shin-young), Geum Eun-dong (Tang Joon-sang) and Jeong Man-bok (Kim Young-min) - lands in South Korea to bring back their captain while trying their best to gell with the crowd. During one outing, they're caught by Soo-hyun, who reprises his iconic character Bang Dong-gu from the 2013 blockbuster film Secretly, Greatly. For the unversed, Dong-gu is a North Korean spy from Division 11 who was deployed to South Korea and disguised himself as a village idiot but was actually an elite agent.

Going back to the memorable cameo, we see a sweet exchange between Dong-gu and the Jeong-hyeok's unit before the former transforms into his village idiot persona and runs away. But, it's not before Dong-gu gives an important piece of advice: "This is a place where people live, too. Don’t be scared." We especially loved the callback to his classic bowl cut hairstyle and green tracksuit. One of the reasons for Soo-hyun's cameo in CLOY can be attributed to his working relationship with the screenwriter Park Ji-eun, with whom he worked in popular K-dramas My Love from the Star and The Producers.

Interestingly, Soo-hyun also had a cameo as the new owner of the Guest House of the Moon in IU and Yeo Jin-goo's Hotel del Luna's series finale.

