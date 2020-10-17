VIDEO: Eddie Redmayne REVEALS his experience of filming Fantastic Beasts 3 under COVID 19 safety precautions

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Redmayne revealed what it was like to be back on the sets of Fantastic Beasts 3, shooting under COVID-19 safety precautions.

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his latest release The Trial of the Chicago 7. Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but ask the 38-year-old actor about Fantastic Beasts 3, which recently resumed filming in the UK in September, after being shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the unversed, Redmayne plays magizoologist Newt Scamander in the Wizarding World franchise, pre Harry Potter's era.

Talking about the prior shoot delay, Eddie shared with Fallon, "We had done a day of shooting before COVID-19 really hit the UK, proper. We started on a Friday and then on a Sunday night, we were all told to go home. And then just a few weeks ago, we started again and it’s a different world. But we’re so lucky to be back in work and it’s interesting." Talking about his experience of filming Fantastic Beasts 3 under COVID-19 safety precautions, The Theory of Everything star revealed, "Film crews are amazing people and they’re very adaptable people. So, there's a lot of testing, we’re in bubbles and we’re all masked, but it’s been kind of... To begin with, I thought 'How is this going to be?' and it's ended up being actually kind of great. So, it’s nice to be back at work and I feel very lucky."

Watch Eddie Redmayne talk about filming Fantastic Beast 3 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

We can't wait for Fantastic Beasts 3!

Are you excited to see Eddie Redmayne reprise his role as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts 3? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Eddie Redmayne DEFENDS J.K. Rowling; Finds backlash on her anti trans comments ‘absolutely disgusting’

While the movie is still untitled, Fantastic Beasts 3 is slated to release on November 12, 2021.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×