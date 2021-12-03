VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres lauds 9 year old Anaik for creating a free library to help lonely COVID patients

A nine-year-old boy has left Ellen DeGeneres and the entire internet amazed with his thoughtful creation for COVID-19 patients who are dealing with boredom during their isolation. During Anaik's appearance on The Ellen Show, he explained how he came up with the idea of a free library for isolated COVID-19 patients.

Known as 'Loving Library,' Anaik said he created the space when both his mother and grandmother were affected by the virus. The little boy described that during his grandmother's time, she was struggling with loneliness in the hospital. Anaik then decided to help COVID-19 patients with a free library from which they would be able to read books even if they are isolated for treatment. The Ellen Show posted the video with the caption, “9-year-old Anaik is equal parts adorable and sweet. He created a free library in his community for people in need."

Anaik also explained how he wanted to use the idea of the free library to help people in need, especially homeless people who are "too sick to be on the street but not as sick to be in the hospital." This year, the library has collaborated to help homeless people from Circle the City, a homeless health medical clinic. The video received thousands of reactions from netizens as they lauded the boy and expressed their gratitude towards him for coming up with such an intelligent idea to help the ones who suffer from loneliness or are in need of some quiet hours.

Some netizens have even promised to donate to the cause so that Anaik could carry on helping people with his idea.

What do you think of Anaik's lovely idea to help those in need? Share your thoughts about the video in the comments below.

