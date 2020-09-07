VIDEO: EVERGLOW announces September comeback with second mini album release date and intriguing new logo

EVERGLOW has finally revealed juicy details about their September comeback which includes the release date for their second mini-album along with an intriguing new logo. Watch the exciting video below.

Forever, it's time to get excited! EVERGLOW recently revealed their September comeback details by unveiling a brand new logo to hype up the fandom. For the unversed, EVERGLOW is a South Korean girl group which debuted in March 2019 with their single album Arrival of Everglow. The six members include E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. While Bon Bon Chocolat is what EVERGLOW kickstarted their domination with, it was their first mini-album Reminiscence's lead single Dun Dun which really stamped their footing in the music world.

Speaking about their upcoming September comeback, EVERGLOW will be releasing their second mini-album on September 21, which interestingly is also the International Day of Peace. To hype up Forever in regards to their eagerly-awaited comeback, the release date was announced by EVERGLOW unveiling a brand new pink-tastic logo for their untitled mini-album. It will indeed be interesting to see what EVERGLOW has in store for the fandom, who were mighty impressed with the evolution of the band's logo.

Check out EVERGLOW's new logo unveiled along with their second mini-album's release date below:

Meanwhile, two of EVERGLOW's MVs have crossed the 100 million views mark on YouTube. While Dun Dun MV has 151 million views and counting, Adios has 119 million views and counting.

Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EVERGLOW regretfully had to cancel their March 15 concert, which was scheduled to be held in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theatre.

