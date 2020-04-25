VIDEO: Extraction star Chris Hemsworth recreating Shah Rukh Khan's iconic DDLJ dialogue is UNMISSABLE

While on the sets of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth's co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal made the Thor: Love and Thunder star recreate Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Check out the funny video below.

Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth as the tough mercenary Tyler Rake, has finally made its way to Netflix and fans can't stop gushing about the actor's action hero avatar! What's also noteworthy is the array of Indian talent who are attached to the project which includes Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Rudhraksh, in particular, plays an Indian druglord's teenage son who has been kidnapped by the rival group and needs to be saved by Tyler.

Some parts of Extraction was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai with Chris getting The Beatles treatment by his diehard Indian fans! Over the process of shooting, Hemsworth and Jaiswal struck a friendship, with the latter documenting it with various photos of videos of the duo. In one throwback video, we see Rudhraksh requesting the Thor: Love and Thunder star to recreate 's iconic dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Bade bade deshon mein choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain. While Chris struggled at first and couldn't stop laughing he eventually got it and quipped, "Fluent! It's better than my Spanish."

Check out Chris Hemsworth recreating Shah Rukh Khan's iconic DDLJ dialogue on the Bangkok sets of Extraction below:

Rudhraksh's caption reads as, "And guys there you have it @chrishemsworth saying a Hindi dialogue. It is actually better than his Spanish. This is so cool guys...... love his dialogue delivery and his smile. He just killed it.... love you sir!!!! Listen to it carefully #performance#hindi#india#life#dialogue#live#missyou

We adore this man and how!

