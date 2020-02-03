VIDEO: Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams channels her inner Elsa and sings Let It Go in a new ad

Maisie Williams featured in a Game of Thrones meets Frozen advertisement released at the Super Bowl 2020. The ad sees the actress best known for her role as Arya Stark singing Elsa's Let It Go. Watch it below.

A girl might have no name but she's definitely got a great voice. Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams presented her musical side in a new Super Bowl ad and we are bowled over. The actress, who wrapped up her run as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones last year, has moved on from the HBO show and she's embracing new roles, including that of a car owner with an incredible voice. And guess what song she chose to present her musical side? Well, Frozen's Let It Go. Ever thought you would see Game of Thrones meets Frozen?

In the new ad, Maisie is seen frustrated with the honking and the carbon dioxide emission. Seated in an all-electric car that is a contrast from the wrecked cityscape around her, Maisie breaks into a ballad of Princess Elsa's Let It Go from Frozen. Flashing her contagious smile and spreading a sense of joy with her ride, Maisie brought back the musical anthem that ruled our minds for the longest time.

Isn't it the perfect crossover? Let us know your thought in the comments below.

This is the first project we've seen Maisie since the end of Game of Thrones. The actress will soon be seen in the X-Men movie New Mutants. The project has been in the pipeline for a long time now. A new trailer was released a few weeks, assuring fans that the X-Men movie is on its way to the theatres.

Watch the New Mutants trailer below:

