VIDEO: Harry Styles films on the streets of Italy and fans think he's shooting the 'Golden' MV

Fans spotted Harry Styles filming on the streets of Italy. The video has fans convinced that Styles is set to drop the music video of his song Golden.

Harry Styles is living the life in Italy! Back in July, the One Direction singer was out and about, flaunting his Freddie Mercury style moustache and leaving fans weak on their knees. Now, a couple of videos from Italy revealed that the singer is still in Italy but he's got work on his mind. Locals filmed the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker filming in the streets of the European destination. The stylish singer was seen wearing an oversized white shirt and a pair of shorts for the shoot.

One of the videos caught the singer running behind a red car. The vehicle was of the crew, who was working with Styles on the project. The crew car set up a single camera on the back of it while Styles was seen chasing it on a deserted road filled with cars. While it wasn't clear what the singer was filming, fans are convinced that he was shooting for the Golden music video. For the unversed, the track was a part of his latest album, Fine Line.

Check out one of the videos below:

More of Harry in Italy today - September 23 (via opsmyri) pic.twitter.com/vHfeBh5mkk — HSD (@hsdaily) September 23, 2020

TMZ shared a bunch of photos from the locations to reveal that the singer is filming for a music video and he's doing more than just chasing a car. In the photos they've shared, the British singer was seen riding a speedboat off Italy's famous Amalfi Coast, channelling the iconic Titanic pose. The singer was also seen driving a convertible sports car as part of the shoot.

Do you also think Harry Styles is filming the Golden music video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

