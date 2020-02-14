VIDEO: Hugh Jackman makes a huge Wolverine fan's dream come true in this heartwarming throwback interaction

Hugh Jackman shared a throwback video of the moment he made a Wolverine fan's dream come true during a concert. Read on to know more.

Hugh Jackman social media update have always proved that he is an incredibly kind, funny and fun loving person. Everything from his life updates to his hilarious fake social media feuds with Ryan Reynolds, puts a smile on his fans’ faces and his latest Instagram update will do exactly that, yet again. The 51-year-old actor took to social media to share a heart-warming throwback video in which he can be seen interacting with a hard-core Wolverine fan during a concert.

In the video, the actor can be seen holding drum sticks and interacting with the audience by breaking into his iconic Wolverine pose. The video also features a fan standing right next to his stage and jumping in excitement. The fan gets the surprise of his life when the star walks up to him, takes his phone from him and clicks a video with him. Further in the video, Hugh grabbing his fan in a bear hug. Needless to say, the experience leaves his fan overwhelmed and emotional.

Hugh Jackman started his journey as Marvel superhero, Wolverine, with 200 film X-Men and the actor has been one the most love superhero in the marvel fandom. He reprised his roles in six more X-men movies including three solo wolverine films. While fans were not ready for it, Hugh finally bid goodbye to Wolverine in the 2017 film, Logan. And let’s just say, the film put an end to Wolverine’s story in the best way possible. He has a loyal fan base that has followed the actor in his journey as the superhero and is continuing to support him in everything he does. And in return, whenever he can, he never shies away from appreciating them.

Check out the video here:

Hugh Jackman meeting a Wolverine fan is the best thing you will see today #WolverineWednesday pic.twitter.com/xadYjY75sL — déia (@partygirlu2) February 12, 2020

