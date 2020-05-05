VIDEO: IU fans listen to her collab with BTS' Suga; left emotional over lyrics & love the rap part of Eight

IU made some fans' dreams come true as they got to listen to her latest track, Eight, which was a collaboration with BTS member Suga, ahead of its release on May 6, 2020. Watch the endearing video below.

Besides making delectable music as a septet, the members of BTS also get to dabble on their solo work from time to time. Whether it be by releasing their mixtapes, like RM, Suga and J-Hope have done in the past or even being a part of collabs and releasing singles like Namjoon's Winter Song and V's Sweet Night from the Itaewon Class OST. Hence, ARMY was in a state of complete unrest when it was revealed that Yoongi had collaborated with IU for her latest song, Eight.

Suga has taken part in the composing and co-producing of Eight, along with IU, while he has also rapped in the song as well. In a recent video released by EDAM Entertainment, some members of UAENA were surprised by their idol as IU made them listen to Eight for the first time. The common vibe between the fans was that Eight was a deeply emotional, sad song. Moreover, one fan exclaimed, "Wow, the rap part!," while listening to Yoongi's verse. "Sunset at the sea. At the beach. It feels like a song you'd listen to while you relax with a friend and feel the wind." another fan explained.

Some fans were left so emotional that they even started crying as IU tried to console them while one fan shared, after listening to the lyrics carefully, "This feeling won't last?!, which gave IU goosebumps.

Watch fans reacting to IU and Suga's collab Eight below:

We can already predict how amazing IU and Suga's collab Eight is going to be! ARMY and UAENA will not be ready for this!

