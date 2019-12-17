VIDEO: Jay Z wins hearts as he comes to Beyonce's defence on the dance floor at Diddy's 50th birthday bash

The music mogul hosted the party at his Los Angeles residence and it served as a reunion for rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z who were present with their respective wives.

Beyonce and Jay-Z made a powerful statement when they turned up in their stylish best for rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs 50th birthday. The music mogul hosted the party at his Los Angeles residence and it served as a reunion for rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z who were present with their respective wives. Their presence created a flutter on social media as Kanye and Jay-Z reunited with a warm hug after years of feuding. However, as the night progressed, the star-studded list of guests let their hair down and took to the dance floor.

While fans obviously wanted to see more of what happened behind-the-scenes, looks like Jay-Z was not in the mood. In a now viral video, Jay-Z can be seen coming to Beyonce's defence while she dances with her friends. In the video, someone can be seen recording a video as he strolls around Queen Bey dancing with Kelly Rowland and Saweetie. However, this did not go down well with Beyonce's husband Jay-Z who came in from the opposite side and snatched his phone away.

The video has gone viral on the Internet and the couple's fans cannot get enough of it. Check out the video below:

Saweetie and Beyoncé at Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party last night. pic.twitter.com/uhtmJKy5yA — Saweetie Daily (@SaweetieDaily) December 15, 2019

The star-studded birthday bash also saw Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Pharrell Williams and others. Kanye and Jay-Z, whose relationship has been strained in the last few years, greeted each other with a warm hug. After years of feuding, the musicians seemed to be comfortable and cordial with each other.

