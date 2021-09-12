VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston couldn't hold back tears on farewell season of Ellen DeGeneres' show

It was a full circle moment for Jennifer Aniston as she appeared on the debut episode of the final season of Ellen DeGeneres' show, 18 years after she kicked off the first-ever episode of The Ellen Show in 2003. In a promo of the upcoming episode, Aniston got teary-eyed while kicking off the final season as hugged her dear friend and host Ellen.

The sneak peek preview of the upcoming episode showcased Aniston making an appearance looking her best in a black jumpsuit. An emotional Jen can be seen holding back her tears right from the moment she walks up to the stage and is then seen sharing a hug with Ellen. After taking a seat, the Friends star quips, "What the hell? This isn't supposed to be emotional. It's not even over."

While wiping away her tears, Aniston then laughingly says, "You know what, I haven't been out in a long time, guys like maybe two years. I'm almost not kidding. The last time I was in a sound stage doing a talk show was here."

Ellen DeGeneres announced in May this year that she will be wrapping up her in 2022 with season 19 being the final one. DeGeneres' announcement came in the wake of allegations against the show's workplace environment being toxic hit the news.

Check out the sneak peek of The Ellen Show here:

As per reports, including Aniston, the final season will also have guest stars such as Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish among others. The first episode of the last season with Aniston is all set to be aired on September 14.

