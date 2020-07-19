VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston joins Courteney Cox and her adorable dogs urge people to wear a mask

After Jennifer Aniston posted an elaborate post, urging people to wear a mask, her BFF aka Friends alum Courteney Cox also reached out to people with an adorable video.

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States of America making the headlines, Hollywood stars are urging people to wear masks. One of them being Jennifer Aniston. The actress has been promoting the idea of wearing a mask on her Instagram for a few weeks. Now, the actress joined her BFF aka Friends alum Courteney Cox to make an adorable PSA on wearing a mask. The two actresses took some help from Courteney's pooches for the video.

In the video, the two dogs were seen playing around with a mask while Courteney added a few statements in the video to make an impactful video. "Just put it on," one of her dogs tells the other. "No," replies the other. "I'll make it worth the while," offers the pooch before the other agrees. Through her adorable pets, she urged people to wear a mask when they step out. The video ends with Jen, Courteney and the dogs sporting masks. The Friends stars were seen sporting matching masks in the video.

Check out the video below:

Earlier this month, The Morning Show star posted a selfie wearing a black mask and wrote, "There are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate."

Check out her complete post below:

