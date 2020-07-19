  1. Home
  2. entertainment

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston joins Courteney Cox and her adorable dogs urge people to wear a mask

After Jennifer Aniston posted an elaborate post, urging people to wear a mask, her BFF aka Friends alum Courteney Cox also reached out to people with an adorable video.
4416 reads Mumbai
VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston joins Courteney Cox and her adorable dogs urge people to wear a maskVIDEO: Jennifer Aniston joins Courteney Cox and her adorable dogs urge people to wear a mask
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States of America making the headlines, Hollywood stars are urging people to wear masks. One of them being Jennifer Aniston. The actress has been promoting the idea of wearing a mask on her Instagram for a few weeks. Now, the actress joined her BFF aka Friends alum Courteney Cox to make an adorable PSA on wearing a mask. The two actresses took some help from Courteney's pooches for the video. 

In the video, the two dogs were seen playing around with a mask while Courteney added a few statements in the video to make an impactful video. "Just put it on," one of her dogs tells the other. "No," replies the other. "I'll make it worth the while," offers the pooch before the other agrees. Through her adorable pets, she urged people to wear a mask when they step out. The video ends with Jen, Courteney and the dogs sporting masks. The Friends stars were seen sporting matching masks in the video. 

Check out the video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

Earlier this month, The Morning Show star posted a selfie wearing a black mask and wrote, "There are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate." 

Check out her complete post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this  BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate ⠀ If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask  and encourage those around you to do the same 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement