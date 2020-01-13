VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston SURPRISED by her '2020 predictions' result; Check out Friends alum's adorable reaction

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram Stories to try the viral Instagram filter "2020 Predictions". The prediction left Jen happily surprised.

Jennifer Aniston spent her weekend with her friends. The Friends alum spent Sunday night with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. The mini-Friends reunion saw the actresses showering each other with love and sent Friends fans into a meltdown. Soon after Jennifer decided to have some fun with her Instagram Stories filters. Lately, Instagram users have been going gaga trying different filters. Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland made the news for using the Disney filter (not designed by the studio) and Jonas Brothers were also goofing around on their social media accounts. Now, Jen tried the viral "2020 predictions" filter.

For the unversed, the filter is available on their Instagram Stories and attempts to predict your year ahead. From Happy to Hungry, the filter throws different reactions. Jen decided to play around with it. In the video she shared on her social media account, Jennifer is seen trying her hand on the filter, eager to know what the results could be.

The filter stopped at "Free" and Jen was pleasantly surprised with the results. Check out the reaction below:

Jen was expected to make her way to the Critics Choice Awards 2020 for her show, The Morning Show, was nominated under Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Billy Crudup was nominated and won for his role in the show. Check out the complete winners list: Critics' Choice Awards Winners List: Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt & Quentin Tarantino win big

Meanwhile, Jen was also in the news last week for sharing the room with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The actors were attending the Golden Globes 2020 where both the stars were nominated for their respective work in 2019. While Jen did not win, Brad bagged the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. As Brad delivered his acceptance speech, Jen's reaction to his note went viral.

