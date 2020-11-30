VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez adorably dances to BTS' song Dynamite with her twins and Alex Rodriguez's daughters

While having a virtual dance party on Instagram, with her and fiance Alex Rodriguez's family for her new single titled In The Morning, Jennifer Lopez was seen jamming to BTS' Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite.

It seems like the craze for Dynamite isn't stopping anytime soon as Jennifer Lopez has been added to the list of celebrities who can't get enough of BTS' Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single. After dropping her new track titled In the Morning, JLo proceeded to have a virtual dance party on Instagram with her family, including her fiance Alex Rodriguez, her twins Emme and Max Muñiz, 12, and Alex's daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella Rodriguez, 12.

While they bopped to In The Morning, JLo was also seen jamming to Dynamite, with a big smile on her face, during her Instagram Live while her and Rodriguez's kids also playfully danced around the already Christmas decorated living room. In her Instagram post, Lopez excitedly wrote as her caption, "ICYMI ... our lil #InTheMorning virtual dance party was fire I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend!!! #Coconuts #JLOinthemorning." Jennifer was indeed in an ecstatic state of mind while her family joined in on the excitement over her song's release.

Check out Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's family dancing to BTS' Dynamite below:

Jennifer Lopez played @BTS_twt's Dynamite in an Instagram live with her kidspic.twitter.com/VkqiCz784u — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) November 29, 2020

How we'd love to join JLo's virtual dance party!

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently was honoured with People's Icon of 2019 award at E! People's Choice Awards 2020. "I lead [work, career and life] with love, I feel with my heart and I always try to speak with truth, in telling stories, singing songs and performing, I do so with the purpose of bringing a little happiness, creating beauty and inspiring others to do the same," Lopez shared while gushing about how grateful she is to her family, her friends, her kids and her fans who lifted her up at times when she couldn't lift herself.

