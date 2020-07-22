VIDEO: Jimin, V & Jungkook practice English lines; BTS is overwhelmed by ARMY's support at 2019 Jingle Ball

BTS members had left us mesmerised with their holiday spirit when they performed at the 2019 iHeart Radio Jingle looking suave in crisp white suits. Check out the new BTS Episode which documents the behind-the-scenes fun from the septet's memorable appearance in New York last year.

BTS has decided to bring the holiday season early as the latest BTS Episode takes us back to the 2019 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York. We're still trying to get over how handsome the boys looked in their crisp white suits as they performed Mic Drop Remix, Make It Right and Boy With Luv, along with Halsey. The start of the BTS Episode sees the members backstage memorising their English lines as a surprise for the ARMY members present at the venue.

While Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook kept practicing, V and Jin lounged on the plush black sofas reciting their lines. Moreover, Jimin was too cute to handle, as per usual, as he quipped at Hobi, "Your tuxedo, wow. Nice, okay?" Moreover, when J-Hope was fretting over messing up his lines, RM shared that he'd cover up for him if that was the case showing us yet again why he's the Bangtan leader. Also, can we take a moment to appreciate how gorgeous Mr. Worldwide Handsome looked?!

The boys then had a performance rehearsal as Hobi's dance leader persona came out in full swing. They were joined by Halsey who was her usual peppy self. The members then headed outside to partake in some promotional photos and videos and looked like a million bucks as they played around with fake dollar bills. At the red carpet, the paparazzi couldn't get enough of the boys as they clicked away and can we really even blame them?!

Listening to the loud cheer for BTS, Jungkook gushed, "BTS has come a long way. It was... I heard a lot of cheers but the overall vibe was remarkable," as Jin added, "Felt like a superstar." Moreover, the ARMY present in the audience started chanting BTS loud and proud and was cooing over the boys when they spoke in English (they nailed it!) while hyping them up during their epic performance (along with Halsey) by shouting the traditional BTS chant.

Post their performance, RM noted, "I was worried our fans wouldn't have made it. But, there were so many. I did my best thanks to you," while Seokjin quipped, "I kept thinking of my English lines during Mic Drop." Yoongi also disclosed that his in-ears were sputtering and getting cut off a couple of times while performing Make It Right. While Jin was his courteous self saying "thank you," to the staff, Kookie had a big smile on his face as he said, "It was fun."

As their ending bit backstage, Namjoon pondered, "I didn't think a lot of our fans would come because of all the huge names in the lineup," to which Jin added, "As soon as we entered, they started shouting BTS, BTS!" Hobi gushed that ARMY made them very proud while The Golden Maknae confessed that they were a bit off because they were jet-lagged but after hearing ARMY's cheers, it didn't matter.

"Do you know how they look at us differently after the cheer? 'What was that?' Our shoulders were like this," RM quipped as he lifted his shoulders up and did the Boy With Luv move. Jin joked, "Yeah, you know BTS?," as Jimin continues, "It was like when we first went to the Billboards, they make us feel big. When we look a bit intimidated our fans cheer us up."

"Anyways, it was a lot of fun," J-Hope shared while Namjoon added, "We really did our best thanks to you." Kookie concluded, "Anyhow! It was such a fun experience," as the members signed off with a "Happy Holidays," while singing their own version of Jingle Ball.

Watch the new BTS Episode from the 2019 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball below:

Who is going to tell BTS just how big they have become?! Any takers?

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that BTS is going to be performing at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will be the festival's 10th anniversary. Along with the septet, other performers include Coldplay and Miley Cyrus, etc. The two-night festival will take place on September 27-28 and will see the artists perform on actual stages but without a live audience.

Moreover, BTS is working hard on their next comeback as an album release could take place in late August or October.

