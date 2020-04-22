VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel's son's reaction is priceless when Tom Holland wishes him on 3rd birthday as Spider Man

Tom Holland made Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy Kimmel's third birthday extra special as he wished him during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch the adorable interaction between Tom and Billy below.

Given that the coronavirus pandemic isn't going to magically stop anytime soon, everyone has been restricted to the confines of their homes! With the quarantine period, talk show hosts are making the most of their time and chatting with the celebrities through video chats while at the sanctuary of their homes and with their families. From Jimmy Fallon to Jimmy Kimmel, everyone is doing it! What's even more adorable is that we get to see their cute kids as well during the talk show!

Speaking of Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Holland was the recent guest on Jimmy Kimmy Live as the duo spoke about how the actor is during his quarantine period, what the development status of his upcoming films like Spider-Man 3 and Unchartered is and his video chat sessions with Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal. However, towards the end of their interview, Jimmy asked Tom if he would wish his son Billy Kimmel on his third birthday, as he is a huge fan of Spider-Man, to which Holland happily agreed and even dressed up as the beloved MCU superhero!

Cuddling up close to Jimmy were Billy and his five-year-old daughter Jane Kimmel and the birthday boy's reaction was priceless as he saw Spider-Man on screen. Moreover, when Tom took his mask off, Jane couldn't help but gush about how cute Peter Parker is! The 23-year-old actor then joined the Kimmel clan in singing Happy Birthday to Billy, who got to cut a Spider-Man birthday cake!

Watch Tom Holland surprising Billy Kimmel's 3rd birthday on Jimmy Kimmel Live below:

Like we needed another reason to love Tom Holland anymore!

"I'm not too sure. I was in Berlin, making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go, we went to set for day one of shooting and then we got shut down and we got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first, I'm not clear. But both movies are being made and they're both really strong and the scripts are fantastic. So whatever happens, happens. I'm ready to play both. I've played Spider-Man Enough now. I can play him tomorrow. So, ready to go!," the Avengers: Endgame star shared with Jimmy when asked about Spider-Man 3.

