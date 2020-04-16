VIDEO: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner prove they are 'relationship goals' as they ace the TikTok Couples Challenge

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took the popular Couples Challenge on TikTik and aced it while answering questions like 'Who fell in love first?' and 'Who is more spoilt?' Check out the adorable TikTok video of Joe and Sophie below.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are proving to us time and again why they are the ultimate relationship goals, especially during the quarantine period! Taking to their various social media handles, the couple's millions and millions of followers get to be in touch with them as they update fans on their daily activities cooped up in their LA home. Rumours are going rampant that Sophie is pregnant and will be due in summer 2020. However, the couple has mostly kept mum on the pregnancy reports choosing to remain silent.

Speaking about the social media interactions, Joe and Sophie went the TikTok route to entertain themselves and took the popular Couples Challenge to prove their compatibility. After watching the adorable beyond words video, we now have enough proof that Jonas and Turner are endgame for sure! In the TikTok challenge, the couple had to point to whoever fit the questions asked. When it came to the questions, we found out that Joe and Sophie fell in love at the same time and that Sophie is more annoying when she is hungry, she's the homebody in the relationship and that the Game of Thrones star is more spoilt and more grumpy than the fellow Jonas Brother!

Check out Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner taking the TikTok Couples Challenge below:

Like we needed another reason to adore this couple!

ALSO READ: Pregnant Sophie Turner turns into Joe Jonas' makeup artist; Game of Thrones alum amazed with her work of art

Meanwhile, in a video chat with Conan O'Brien for Conan, Sophie revealed how her quarantine period with Joe has been amazing for the Survive star. "I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day to walk my dog and that's it. I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing. All you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home. It's great," the 24-year-old actress shared.

When it comes to her husband, the 30-year-old singer is actually struggling during the quarantine period as Turner confessed to Conan, "Joe and I... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly. I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

Credits :TikTok

