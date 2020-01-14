VIDEO: Joe & Nick Jonas recreate the KUWTK 'Don't Be F--king Rude' scene; Kim & Khloe Kardashian approve

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas paid a hilarious ode to Khloe and Kim Kardashian. The Jonas Brothers recreated the "Don't Be F--king Rude" scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians to win the internet.

The Jonas Brothers just won the internet with one video. Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas reunited last year and they have been giving us some hilarious Instagram content. In today's dose of brilliant Instagram content, the Jonas Brothers decided to recreate an iconic moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Joe channelled his inner Kim Kardashian to recreate "Don't Be F--king Rude" moment from the famous 2008 episode beating up her sister on the episode while Nick doubled up as Khloe in the video.

For those forgotten, Kim beat up Khloe with her expensive handbag over and over again while she shouted, "Don't be f--king rude! I swear to god, don't be f--king rude... I'll f--king hurt you. Don't do that." Nick and Joe reenacted the scene and shared it on social media, paying a great ode to the Kardashian sisters. There was a quick cameo by Kevin as well. Joe shared the video with the caption, "Don’t be Rude!"

It comes as no surprise that the video went viral and the Kardashian sisters involved in the scene reacted to it. Kim took to the comments section to write, "OMGGGGGGGG." She then shared the video and wrote, "OMGGGG I love you guys." Meanwhile, Khloe gave her seal of approval as she commented, "Hahaha nailed it!!!!!!!"

Check out the video and comments below:

OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!! https://t.co/Bjb2DLwKJ8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

Apart from the Kardashians, several other celebrations shared their reactions to the video. Nick's wife Jonas commented, "Gold," whereas Diplo asked Nick for his jacket.

What did you think of the video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Joe Jonas dedicates ex GF Taylor Swift's Lover to Nick Jonas but with a hilarious twist

Credits :Instagram

Read More