VIDEO: John Cena showers praise on BTS and BTS ARMY yet again: They're f*****g changing the world

John Cena shared his love and appreciation for BTS and BTS ARMY during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch his heartwarming interview below.

BTS ARMY was definitely excited to know that John Cena (first in-studio guest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic) was amongst the several guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during BTS Week. On various occasions, the 43-year-old wrestler and actor has spoken fondly about his deep admiration for the septet's music and message. While we didn't get the John CenaxBTS interaction as we had hoped for, Cena did shower praises upon BTS and ARMY during his interview segment with Jimmy Fallon.

While talking about their love for music, Fallon mentioned how during BTS' New York subway interview, the boys were gushing about their love for John as the latter revealed he was floored while his heart stopped beating. The Suicide Squad star then confessed as to why he started liking BTS in the first place. "When something becomes a thing, it's open for criticism and I love what this band has done because they're this massively popular thing. They've been so globally popular for so long, I was like, 'Okay, I should probably know about this.' When I started to look at BTS and listen to their music, I was originally drawn."

"There are rappers in that crew and they use on some of their Intro tracks, bookend tracks, they use sick*** boom-bap beats and they actually rap. I was like, 'I kinda like this, it's great.' I got interested in their music and then I got interested in what their music stood for. They advocate self-love, they advocate 'Don't be afraid of failure', they advocate 'You are enough.' They are trying to shatter the stereotypical difficulties and uncomfortable situations that we go through. They are catering to an audience that is living, the young people. That's why they are so popular around the world. One, they are great performers but it's the message they send, it resonates with the people." Cena added.

Furthermore, John spoke candidly about BTS ARMY and their match a million project for the Black Lives Matter movement. "On top of that, they've developed this global ARMY, this BTS ARMY that is not just geeked out fans. BTS donated a million bucks to the Black Lives Matter and ARMY was like, 'Yo! If they can do it, we can do it.' Fans, who are already coming out of their pockets to support artists came out of pocket more to support charity. And, this isn't the first time they've done this. This BTS ARMY charity gives a bunch to philanthropic causes. As an artist, as a performer... Hell man! We have fun, we are doing good stuff. But, if we can resonate through the television to you at home to come out of your pocket to give to a cause, that's work. That's purpose. That's f*****g changing the world. That is impressive," Cena stated.

"I don't care how you feel about them, I don't care if it's your bag or it's not. I get it! Music, you have your opinion and can like what you want. How they conduct themselves as human beings and the message they send to the world, that's something special," John concluded.

Check out John Cena showering praises upon BTS and BTS ARMY during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

We dare you to find a bigger celebrity fan of BTS than John Cena!

For the unversed, John was on the show to promote his new children's book Elbow Grease: Fast Times. Cena will also be seen as the main antagonist in Fast & Furious 9.

Meanwhile, BTS Week is in full flow as the septet kickstarted it yesterday with two performances. On one hand, we had the boys let loose with their colourful Dynamite performance which had the Jimmy Fallon and The Roots twist added to it. We also got the boys giving ARMY an original never-before-seen performance of Idol held at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace as they adorned black hanboks. BTS set the night alight with the full moon glowing as they performed hard and gave ARMY a lot to talk about. Today, we were given an electric Home performance that almost felt like a music video for the beloved song.

Moreover, BTS is also gearing up for the release of their new album BE which is dropping on November 20.

