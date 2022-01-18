VIDEO: John Cena's HONEST words on why he doesn't want to be a father right now will win your heart

John Cena, who is busy with the promotions of Peacemaker, recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he shared his honest thoughts on why having kids might not be for him right now. It all began as Drew Barrymore showered praises upon the 44-year-old WWE wrestler for being the number one grantor of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 650 wishes to be exact!

Touching upon John's "open-heartedness towards kids" and how she feels he'd be "The World's Greatest Father," Drew asked Cena what his current thoughts about being a dad are, especially since he's now a married man himself. Thanking Drew for her kind words, John revealed, "I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now and I've been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn't even dream of and I had some pretty lofty dreams. It's hard work. It's hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It's hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It's hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it's also hard to put in an honest day's work."

"This is just my perspective, again totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It's like saying to somebody, 'Man, you know, you're pretty good with your hands. You'd be a great carpenter.' But if I want to be an actor, I'll be an actor. And just to say to somebody you have a great interaction with young people, that's flattering," Cena explained his stance. Moreover, talking about his association with Make-A-Wish Foundation, John admitted that the "coolest thing" he's ever heard in his life is when a kid wishes for: "I want to kick it with John Cena and go see him wrestle."

After talking in detail about his emotional, fulfilling and gratifying experiences with granting wishes for Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Suicide Squad star reiterated, "Make-A-Wish is fantastic, but all those things considered, I love that, I love that joy. I love that connection and that's where I'm at right now and it is [chuckles] difficult water to tread because everybody's like, 'Well, when?' [points at his hands like a watch] I just know not now."

Watch John Cena's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show below:

We absolutely admire how open and no filtered John Cena is when it comes to his personal life views and opinions!

For the unversed, John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh on October 12, 2020, who he'd been dating since early 2019.

