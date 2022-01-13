VIDEO: John Mayer tearfully remembers Bob Saget as he and Jeff Ross retrieve the late actor's car

Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and the actor's death came as a shock to many. Saget received emotional tributes from several friends and industry colleagues including singer John Mayer who recently also shared an Instagram post where he was seen along with Jeff Ross as they retrieved the late actor's car from the Los Angeles International Airport.

In the video shared by Mayer, the singer was seen getting emotional as he remembered his close friend. Speaking about Saget, the singer said, "He had every reason to be the guy in the back of the bar bitter. [But] he laughed and he spread joy and his protest against the cruelty of these things was that he was going to smile, and spread love, and be childlike, and be innocent, and be loving."

At one point in the video, as he dearly spoke about the Full House star, Mayer was also seen getting teary-eyed. Not only John but Jeff Ross who was recording the video as Mayer drove Saget's car also recalled Bob being one of the most kindest people and added, "[Bob] really did take care about everybody... If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy."

Check out John Mayer's post here:

Mayer has been known to be one of Bob Saget's closest friends and previously mourned the actor's loss in an Instagram post where he shared a throwback photo of the duo and stated that he's met many people but no one like Saget.

