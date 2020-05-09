VIDEO: Johnny Depp thanks fans for staying by his side during his legal battle with ex wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp thanked his fans for staying by his side and supporting him during his legal battle with ex wife Amber Heard. Here’s what he had to say.

It’s been a while since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard decided to put an end to their relationship, but the former Hollywood couple is still fighting a very ugly legal battle in the court. They two reached a divorce settlement in 2016. The 56-year-old actor filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018. Amidst the legal drama, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor joined Instagram in April and has been connecting with his fans on the social media platform.

In his latest post, the actor thanked his fans for staying by his side and supporting him during his legal battle with his ex-wife. He shared a video in which he can be seen playing guitar in his home studio. “Sending you all my love and thank you for staying on this long road with me. JD," he wrote in the caption alongside the video. This is not the first the actor thanked his fans for always having his back.

Check out the post here:

In another Insta post, shared on April 16, the same day he joined the platform, Depp said, “Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years. I am touched beyond words.” Although he did not directly address the issue. He also shared his thoughts about the ongoing Coronavirus crisis and urged people to stay safe.

“People are ill and without care. People are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates. Many are unable to provide for their children and their families as a result of this hideous global pandemic. But our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained and we can care. Through caring, we will help each other and we will prevail,” he wrote. ALSO READ: Jake Gyllenhaal expresses his desire to start a family; Says 'Life is all about children and art’

