VIDEO: Jonas Brothers drop their new song Remember This; Fans deem it as 'perfection'

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas drop their band Jonas Brothers' new track, Remember This' lyrical video, and fans are already obsessed with it.

After teasing the much-awaited Olympics anthem, Jonas Brothers finally dropped a lyric video of their new song, Remember This. The song recently debuted as part of the 2021 Summer Olympics coverage on NBC. Although for the band's fans, the song holds a special place in their heart considering it is named after their upcoming tour which has already been sold out. The lyric video also seemed to give a nod to their amazing fans.

The peppy number has the trio of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas singing the hook line of, "Used to pray for a moment just like this / There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist / And we’re gonna want to remember this / Baby, we’re gonna want to remember this." Fans are already going gaga over this new song by the JoBros and some have even called it their best track yet. The lyrical video has left fans emotional considering it includes monochromatic images of their fans from their past tours.

Sharing the video of their new track on social media, the trio confessed that they can't wait to play this on tour.

Check out the song lyric video here:

With the upcoming tour coming at a time after the pandemic had almost brought everything to a standstill, fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite band soon and are keen to hear Remember This live.

Check out how fans are reacting to the new track below:

At first I wasn't feeling the chorus but the verses and climax of the song #RememberThis — Jess (@Miss_Jovato) June 19, 2021

14 years of memories that will stay in my heart forever, I'm ready for lots more to come #RememberThis out now!! — Dan (@dpatlanv) June 19, 2021

@jonasbrothers will always taste like a piece of childhood and good moments of my life with one music and their voices #RememberThis #JonasBrothers — GIO (@gi_castrotb) June 19, 2021

The #RememberThis lyric video is so cute — erin (@drunkonjonas) June 19, 2021

#RememberThis IS SO SO GOOD — tiffany (@xmeetyouthere) June 19, 2021

The band's upcoming Remember This tour is their second one since their Happiness Begins reunion tour.

