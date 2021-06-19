  1. Home
  2. entertainment

VIDEO: Jonas Brothers drop their new song Remember This; Fans deem it as 'perfection'

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas drop their band Jonas Brothers' new track, Remember This' lyrical video, and fans are already obsessed with it.
985 reads Mumbai
Jonas Brothers drop their new song Remember This Jonas Brothers release new song Remember This
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After teasing the much-awaited Olympics anthem, Jonas Brothers finally dropped a lyric video of their new song, Remember This. The song recently debuted as part of the 2021 Summer Olympics coverage on NBC. Although for the band's fans, the song holds a special place in their heart considering it is named after their upcoming tour which has already been sold out. The lyric video also seemed to give a nod to their amazing fans.

The peppy number has the trio of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas singing the hook line of, "Used to pray for a moment just like this / There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist / And we’re gonna want to remember this / Baby, we’re gonna want to remember this." Fans are already going gaga over this new song by the JoBros and some have even called it their best track yet. The lyrical video has left fans emotional considering it includes monochromatic images of their fans from their past tours.

Sharing the video of their new track on social media, the trio confessed that they can't wait to play this on tour.

Check out the song lyric video here:

With the upcoming tour coming at a time after the pandemic had almost brought everything to a standstill, fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite band soon and are keen to hear Remember This live.

Check out how fans are reacting to the new track below:

The band's upcoming Remember This tour is their second one since their Happiness Begins reunion tour.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus tags ex Nick Jonas in a post celebrating the 13th anniversary of her song 7 Things

Credits :YouTube/Jonas Brothers,Getty Images,Twitter

You may like these
Nick Jonas celebrates 2 years of Happiness Begins, says creating album was a 'special time'
Joe Jonas recalls the DEVASTATING moment of Jonas Brothers' breakup in their upcoming memoir Blood
WATCH: Jonas Brothers and Marshmello surprise fans with music video of new song 'Leave Before You Love Me'
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Jonas Brothers perform a medley of their BIGGEST hits to close BBMAs with a bang
Jonas Brothers feat Marshmello release NEW song 'Leave Before You Love Me'; Watch Video
Demi Lovato's Dancing With the Devil to Taylor Swift's Miss Americana: 6 music documentaries you can stream