VIDEO: Justin Bieber ADORABLY sings a rhyme as he cuddles with a cute baby in new post

Justin Bieber's latest Instagram post holding an adorable baby and crooning a nursery rhyme to him captures the singer's adorable side.

Justin Bieber loves kids and that's not a surprise given how we have seen him spending time with his baby nephew as well as his younger siblings. In a recent Instagram post, the singer once again showed how comfortable he is spending time with babies as we saw him enjoying some playtime with photographer Joe Termini and pro-surfer Kelia Moniz's tiny tot.

Justin took to Instagram to share two posts, one a video where he was singing a nursery rhyme for the little one while also playing it on his phone. The singer was seen sitting at the back of a car, holding the baby in his lap. Sharing the video, Justin expressed his adoration for the little munchkin saying, "R u kidding with the cuteness."

In another post, Justin also shared a picture with the baby that didn't have any caption but it perfectly captured their adorable time together. In the video, Bieber was seen singing "Old McDonald had a farm" as he tried to serenade the cutesy baby.

Check out Justin Bieber's post here:

Kelia Moniz who is known to be close to Hailey Bieber left a heart emoji comment on Bieber's post as he spent time with her six-month-old son. Moniz had previously mentioned that she considers Hailey like her sister and hence it's no surprise that Justin was seen babysitting her child with possibly Hailey being around too.

Fans couldn't handle how amazingly comfortable Justin looked entertaining the cute baby and were quick enough to leave comments on his post saying that he's going to be an amazing father someday. Although, his fans will have to wait considering both Justin and Hailey have mentioned that they are not thinking about starting a family anytime soon.

