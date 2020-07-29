  1. Home
Video: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are in a 'Lamborghini' state of mind; Jam to DJ Khaled & Drake's Popstar

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are indeed having the time of their life these past few weeks. In a recent IG post, the lovebirds are seen going on a drive in their Lamborghini as they jam to DJ Khaled and Drake's new track Popstar.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are surely seeing to it that they enjoy these past few weeks to their hearts' content as they are breaking free from their quarantine period. Whether it be going on road trips to visit their friends or even enjoying a picnic by the park for two, these lovebirds are indeed having the time of their life and more importantly in each others' presence. Through Instagram, JB and Hailey have been keeping their millions of followers updated on what the couple has been up to.

In a recent Instagram post by the Intentions singer, Bieber and Baldwin were seen going for a drive in their Lamborghini while jamming to DJ Khaled and Drake's new track Popstar. While the 23-year-old model had her chunky Bieber necklace on in a black shirt with her blond locks tied in a messy bun, the 26-year-old singer kept it casual cool in a grey hoodie and track pants along with a black snapback worn backward. The pair screamed EXPENSIVE in the video and we're jealous AF!

Moreover, Justin shared another adorable video of his ladylove showing off her karate chops as JB refers to her as, "My Karate Baby." Hailey too shared a really gorgeous photo of herself donning a grey crop top which was paired with green jeans and it showed off her toned midriff.

Could we 'pretty please' trade places with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for 24 hours just to ride that good-looking Lamborghini?!

"Luv brother!," Khaled commented on JB's IG post giving his seal of approval to the couple while close friend Jaden Smith commented, "This video is a movie."

