VIDEO: Kanye West addresses ongoing beef with Drake; Says 'it's time to put it to rest'

Kanye West surprised everyone as he addressed his beef with Drake in a new video shared by music executive J. Prince. Kanye (legally Ye) sent out a video message to Drake, asking him to put their feud to an end and join him for a show in order to help free Larry Hoover. The video was shared by J. Prince who mentioned about his meet with West in a tweet on November 8.

In the video, Kanye was seen reading out a statement which he addressed to Drake as he touched upon the back and the forth the two artists have been having since a while. Kanye said, "This is Ye and J. Prince. I'm making this video to address an ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest."

Check out Kanye West's video here:

I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

Further adding on about the reason, Kanye would like to bury the hatchet with Drake, the rapper said, "I'm asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me onstage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year (Donda and Certified Lover Boy) live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover."

For the unreversed, Hoover, the co-founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples gang was first sentenced to serve life in prison in 1973 after being found guilty of murder. Later in 1997, Hoover additionally received six life sentences for continued gang activity while being imprisoned. Previously, Kanye tried to free Hoover by appealing to former US President Donald Trump in 2018 although did not turn out to be successful.

Drake is yet to respond to Kanye West's message asking him to join the rapper for a live show.

ALSO READ: Kanye West calls Drake’s alleged affair rumours with Kim Kardashian ‘disrespectful’