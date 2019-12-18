VIDEO: Kate Middleton gets AWKWARD as Prince William tries to indulge in some PDA

Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared on a special cooking show for a charitable cause. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a ball, they shared an awkward moment too.

Meghan Markle hasn't fully rubbed off on Kate Middleton just yet. The Duchess of Sussex, who has often seen indulging in some adorable PDA with Prince Harry, might have led to Duchess of Cambridge come a little out of her shell but Kate is still not okay showing some public display of affection, at least not yet. The mother-of-three made an appearance with her husband on Berry Royal Christmas Special recently. The royals teamed up with former The Greatest British Bake Off judge Mary Berry for a charitable event.

The special aired on television on Tuesday and there, royal fans noticed Kate getting a tad awkward during an attempted PDA. The royals were deep into conversation with Berry when William addressed Kate when he placed his hand on her shoulder and Kate almost immediately shrugs it off. Before you jump the gun and presume that there could be trouble in paradise, Kate's reaction could possibly be associated with royal etiquettes rather than tension in the marriage.

As already known, royal family members do not indulge in a lot of PDA. So, Kate might have shrugged his hand off as an attempt to maintain royal etiquettes on the show.

What do you think of Kate Middleton's awkward shrug? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Despite the awkward moment, Kate and Will seem to have a ball on the special cooking show. They participated in a friendly baking competition and baked up some delicious dishes, all for a good cause.

