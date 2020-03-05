VIDEO: Katy Perry CONFIRMS she's expecting 1st child with Orlando Bloom through gorgeous Never Worn White MV

In some exciting news for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shippers, the engaged couple will soon be welcoming their first child. The news was confirmed by the singer through the newly released Never Worn White MV. Check out the mesmerising music video below.

It's neither hot nor cold for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom because the engaged couple is gearing up to welcome their first child. You heard that right! Katy is pregnant, as confirmed by the singer herself recently. Orlando, 43 is already a dad to son Flynn, 9 with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Given how grand Perry is, in terms of her personality, the singer had the best possible pregnancy announcement, using her greatest strength - music. Sharing the music video for her brand new single Never Worn White, we see the 35-year-old singer proudly flaunting her baby bump in a flowy white gown as well as a dress made of flowers.

The floral aesthetic in the second half of the MV is very similar to Beyonce's epic pregnancy announcement of her twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. While the song is mostly in reference to her 2010 wedding with Russell Brand, where Katy had worn a grey wedding gown instead of the classic white, the singer talks openly about her fears of commitment as well as how she is ready to start a new, happy life with her current love, Orlando.

Check out Katy Perry's Never Worn White MV below:

What a kickass way to announce your pregnancy! Wouldn't you agree! Congratulations to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!

Meanwhile, during an Instagram Live session, via People, Katy gave more details about her pregnancy. "There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," Perry revealed regarding her due date while adding, "We’re excited and happy."

