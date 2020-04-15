VIDEO: Kim Namjoon aka RM unbuttoning his shirt during a concert has ARMY thirsting after the BTS leader

A recent video of RM unbuttoning his shirt while backstage during a concert is making the rounds on Twitter and ARMY are having a field day thirsting after Kim Namjoon's unbelievable physique. Check out ARMY's reaction to RM's viral moment below.

ARMY finds their source of happiness in the septet, where every BTS moment becomes a memory and automatically, it trends on Twitter! The veteran members of ARMY watch BTS videos with hawkeyes and are able to find even the subtlest of moments that are sure to make the rest of ARMY go gaga! Even something as simple as V showing off his collar bones (only!) and everyone takes it as a "shirtless" picture, given how guarded BTS is about covering their six-pack abs and handsome physique.

Hence, ARMY had a major meltdown on Twitter recently when they came across BTS leader RM unbuttoning his oversized black shirt while backstage during a concert. The moment was captured on tape and surprisingly, it wasn't edited with Namjoon's face plastered like in previous Bangtan Bombs when the 25-year-old rapper was shirtless. The thirst tweets by Kim Namjoon stans elevated to a whole another level as Twitter was consumed by RM's irresistible hotness and amazing physique! Many ARMY members shared the video and added their own thirst comments on how they were stunned by Namjoon's subtle and sexy moment!

Check out ARMY's thirst tweets on RM unbuttoning his shirt below:

namjoon nation i slowed the video down... look at kim namjoon in all his glory with his shirt buttons undone pic.twitter.com/hsHPIFHsOQ — fatima (@monipersona) April 14, 2020

KIM NAMJOON WHAT DID U JUST SHOW ME pic.twitter.com/9vTbc3m82v — ath namjoon where r u? Imu come back pls (@7IDDIEZ) April 14, 2020

NAMJOON ANIME GIRL I THINK pic.twitter.com/rYjdtiP128 — klein (@faeiae) April 14, 2020

Namjoon stans this for y’all. pic.twitter.com/c2INUA2ssT — kay // 태형 BEARD IS COMING (@joongtreats) April 14, 2020

does anyone else have severe neck pain from the constant whiplash endured from being a namjoon stan? pic.twitter.com/EwbqbQx6Gm — rae (@namjinmullet) April 14, 2020

Sexy would be an understatement for Mr. Kim Namjoon!

ALSO READ: BTS: From RM being the hilarious MVP to Jimin & V making fun of the rap line; best moments from Run BTS EP 100

Funnily enough, fans couldn't help but note the contrasting personality of RM in daily life! From being his handsome, confident self while rapping on stage to dressing up in brown dungarees and looking adorable while taking the Dalgona Coffee Challenge with Jimin on V Live, we can't help but fall in love with both RM and Kim Namjoon!

Meanwhile, ARMY is currently gearing up for BTS' online concert week, Bang Bang Con, which takes place on April 18-19.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×