VIDEO: The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho steps out for a quick walk and gives us a glimpse of it

Lee Min Ho was out and about over the weekend. The King: Eternal Monarch star shared a glimpse of it on his Instagram.

What a sight to start this week with! The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho has been giving fans glimpses of his whereabouts via his Instagram account lately. The South Korean actor previously teased he was the sets of shoot. He also revealed he was enjoying some good music under the rain. Today, the Legend of the Blue Sea alum shared a video from his walk. Lee Min Ho stepped out in the dark, sporting a white tee and a black mask.

The actor completed his OOTD with a NY cap. Although Lee Min Ho did not reveal his location or give a glimpse of where he's wandering, it did seem like the actor was enjoying his walk in the park. He recorded the short selfie video and shared it with his 19 million Instagram followers.

The new video comes almost a month and a half after Lee Min Ho shared pictures of stepping out for a walk. He was seen enjoying the picturesque skylines while posing for the camera. Check out both the photos below:

Lee Min Ho was last seen in SBS' The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor starred opposite Kim Go Eun. The series ended in June and ever since, fans have been curious about his new project. Lee Min Ho hasn't announced anything yet but one of his Instagram photos hinted that he was reading scripts. Check it out here: Is Lee Min Ho's latest Instagram post hinting at the actor's next project post The King: Eternal Monarch?

