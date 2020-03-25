VIDEO: Kourtney SLAPS Kim Kardashian hard in KUWTK promo; Says ‘I don't want to be near your fat a**’

Kourtney hit slaps Kardashian hard in her face in the latest trailer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ latest season. Read on to know more.

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is here to give you all the entertainment you could ever wish for. The makers treated the fans to a sneak peek of the latest season, the first episode of which will come out on March 26, 2020. The clip features Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney getting into a very physical fight. “I will f*** you up, you literal c***,” Kourtney yells at Kim before throwing her drink at her in one of the scenes in the video.

While it starts with a verbal fight, in the next scene, Kim and Kourtney get into a full-on physical mode and Kim punching and attempting to kick her 40-year-old sister. Khloe Kardashian failed attempt to separate the two only makes things worse. And then Kourtney slaps the 39-year-old across the face. In another scene, Kim tells her sister, “Just get the f*** out of here. I don't even wanna see your f***** face.” And she responds by saying, “I don't want to be near your fat ass!”

This is not the first time the markers of the reality TV show are teasing the upcoming fight. In February, another teaser of KUWTK’s new season featured the physical brawl. The video begins with Kourtney and Khloe yelling at each other. "Why do you have to have an attitude?" Khloe asks. Kourtney replies by saying “Just don't involve yourself in business that is not yours.” “Then don't talk about it in front of me," Khloe replies. Although Kim initially tries to stay away from the confrontation, she eventually ends up getting into a fight with Kourtney.

