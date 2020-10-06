VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster's politeness wins hearts as duo adorably bakes Halloween cookies

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster left us cooing over the mother-daughter duo during a fun baking session of Halloween cookies. Check out the adorable video below.

There is absolutely no denying the tight-knit bond Kylie Jenner shares with her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The 23-year-old's Instagram page, which boasts of 197 million followers, is filled with images and videos of the adorable mother-daughter duo. Taking to her YouTube page this time, we see Kylie and Stormi ringing in Halloween early with some customised cookies.

Just like they'd baked Christmas cookies last year, we see Jenner and her baby girl donning matching Charlie Brown fall-themed orange pyjamas ready to cook some delicious Halloween themed cookies for themselves. From the get-go, fans couldn't get enough of how polite Stormi was replying to her mommy's questions kindly while helping her with mixing their ingredients. Stormi even cutely instructed her mom to look at the camera while speaking and on another occasion, Stormi exclaimed, "Peace out camera!"

While decorating the cookies in the spooky shapes of a ghost, a bat and a pumpkin, Stormi put way too many sprinkles like any toddler would while Kylie applied orange and black frosting. We also couldn't get over the tickle fights between the pair! When Kylie asked Stormi who they should gift their cookies to, the tiny munchkin picked her cousin and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's two-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Moreover, we also know what Halloween costumes Kylie, Stormi and Travis will be donning this year; Minions! While Stormi will be a purple minion, her parents will be dressed as yellow minions.

Check out Kylie Jenner: Halloween Cookies with Stormi below:

We adore this mother-daughter duo and how!

"I hope everyone has the best Halloween despite everything and I hope everyone stays safe. We love you guys," Kylie concluded the video but not before Stormi piped in, "I love you."

