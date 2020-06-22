  1. Home
VIDEO: Lee Min Ho breaks into a fit of laughter after he fails to blow the candles off his birthday cake

Lee Min Ho celebrated his 33rd birthday today. The actor was surrounded by gifts and bouquets from his fans and friends.
Lee Min Ho was showered with love, gifts and bouquets on his 33rd birthday. The actor turned a year older today, June 22, and fans have been showered the actor with love on social media. From heartfelt birthday messages to clips of their favourite Min Ho moment, fans are leaving no stone unturned to make The King: Eternal Monarch star's birthday special. The actor now took to Instagram to thank his fans for all their love. The actor shared three pictures of his house filled with gifts. 

Wearing a grey hoodie, the actor looked like he was in the mood for a lazy birthday as he stood in between his gifts. He shared the picture with the caption, "Thank you everyone, U all made today as a special day." Following the bunch of photos, Min Ho also shared a video where a multi-tiered cake was placed in between the gifts with candles lit. The Heirs star stood at a distance and tried to blow off the candles but wasn't successful at it. 

Min Ho He made several adorable attempts but broke into a fit of laughter every time he failed. The adorable reaction left fans gushing while his team/friends present at his apartment couldn't stop themselves from laughing with the actor. He shared the heartwarming video with the caption assuring fans that he will try to blow out the candles next year. 

On the work front, Min Ho recently wrapped his drama The King: Eternal Monarch. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

