VIDEO: Liam Payne is the 1st One Direction member to congratulate Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on pregnancy news

Liam Payne took to Instagram Live to wish his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on their pregnancy news making him the first member of the boyband to congratulate the couple publicly.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are having a baby and we can't keep calm! The couple who got back together towards the start of 2020 will be welcoming their first child in September 2020, as revealed by the supermodel's mom Yolanda Hadid. Moreover, rumours also suggest that the couple will be having a baby girl. Confirming the news was Gigi herself, who revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

While many of their relatives and close friends have shared their excitement over the baby news, Liam Payne too sent his congratulatory message to his ex-bandmate, Zayn. Moreover, Liam is the first member out of One Direction to publicly wish the couple, given 1D's tumultuous equation with the Pillowtalk singer which has grown sour as the days go by. Taking to his Instagram Live, Payne saw to it that he send his well-wishes before he gets hounded for the same by the media.

"Also this week didn’t really wanna leave it out, wanted to make sure I said something on my own place before I started getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody," the 26-year-old singer shared and added, "I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, you know, they’re having a baby."

Watch Liam Payne congratulating Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid about their pregnancy news below:

Liam Payne officially congratulated Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on having a baby ! pic.twitter.com/nYtodmg8gx — alina || nsfr (@myidoliam) May 3, 2020

Congratulations to the happy couple, indeed!

Meanwhile, Zayn becomes the third One Direction member to become a father after Liam and Louis Tomlinson. While Louis' son Freddie Tomlinson is four years of age, Payne's son Bear Payne is three.

