VIDEO: Liam Payne & Alesso drop a new single Midnight; simplistic music video filmed during quarantine period

Liam Payne collaborated with Alesso for a brand new single titled Midnight, the music video of which was shot in London and LA during their quarantine period. Watch the simplistic music video for Midnight below.

Liam Payne has been keeping it lowkey for the past few months, working on new music post the release of LP1 in December 2020. A few days back, the One Direction member revealed to his fans that he was coming with a new single, which was in collaboration with Alesso. Titled Midnight, the music video for the same was dropped today and features a chilled out Liam donning a cream coloured fedora hat and singing his heart out in his London home balcony while Alesso is in his music studio working on the beats for the song.

Interestingly, the simplistic music video for Midnight was shot while the two artists were on their quarantine period in March 2020. While Liam's friend did the shooting for the 26-year-old singer's part, Alesso was seen shooting in LA. In a chat with Associated Press, Liam revealed that Midnight is a relationship song about coming together. However, given the coronavirus pandemic taking over the world and forcing everybody to practice self-isolation, Payne added, "It definitely gives it a bigger meaning. We’re always going to listen to this song, at least me and Liam, and think about these times. I think it definitely gives it a special feeling to it."

Watch Liam Payne and Alesso's performance video for Midnight below:

Will Alesso ft. Liam Payne's single Midnight be a part of your quarantine playlist? Let us know your views on the song in the comments section below.

Liam hopes that Midnight can have a positive impact on people during the troubling times we all are facing collectively. "It’s important at this time to step out there for our fans. While everyone’s stuck at home and self-isolating, I just think it’s important to still have stuff coming through to bring a little bit of sunshine to everybody’s day," Payne shared with AP.

