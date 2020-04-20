VIDEO: Liam Payne says Louis Tomlinson told him off for revealing too much about One Direction's reunion plans

In a recent Instagram Live session with Alesso, who he collaborated with for Midnight, Liam Payne revealed that One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson told him off for revealing too much about their 10th anniversary reunion plans.

Last week, Directioners rejoiced as Liam Payne revealed to the world that One Direction was indeed planning something special for their 10th anniversary, which takes place on July 23, 2020. While we're not sure what kind of a reunion 1D will have but the fandom is already excited to see the four members, including Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, band back together even if it is "virtually," owing to the coronavirus pandemic! Given the hard equation between Zayn Malik and One Direction, it seems highly unlikely that the Pillowtalk singer will be a part of the reunion celebrations!

Moreover, during a recent Instagram Live session with Alesso, who he collaborated with for Midnight, Liam was prodded for more details about the upcoming 1D reunion. On this, Payne revealed, "Most of us are in London, we've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime with the boys at the moment," and further quipped to Alesso, "You can come in and fill in for Zayn and join the band." Moreover, the 26-year-old singer also shared that he was told off by Louis for revealing too much about their reunion plans.

"I can't say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you're going to have the group chat telling me off," the Stack It Up singer joked.

Check out Liam Payne talking about One Direction's 10th anniversary reunion plans with Alesso during their Instagram Live session below:

@LiamPayne talking about getting told off by @Louis_Tomlinson in the group chat for revealing too much about the One Direction reunion - via IG Live 19/4 pic.twitter.com/7rpK3eZBrN — The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, when James Corden asked him for details on the One Direction reunion, Liam teased, I'm not allowed to say too much, obviously, because I will be giving it away. We've been speaking a lot more at the moment. We're all feeling that 10 years is a very special moment, especially at the age we are in. I'm only 26 and I'm 10 years into this, which is amazing!"

"I had a beautiful FaceTime with Niall who I hadn't spoken to in a while and I've been speaking with Louis. It's been really nice. It's a nice moment!," Payne added.

