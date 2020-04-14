VIDEO: Liam Payne TEASES One Direction's 10 year reunion plan; says he spoke with Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson

Liam Payne recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and was asked about One Direction's 10 year anniversary reunion plans. Watch below to know what Liam had to share on the same.

One Direction had Directioners' hearts melting all around the world recently, as they have been subtly hinting at reunion plans for their upcoming 10 year anniversary, which is on July 23, 2020. Firstly, it was Liam Payne's interview with The Sun on how the members have been in touch recently discussing the upcoming special 1D day. Then, Harry Styles, Liam, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan suddenly started following ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik again while One Direction's official social media pages started becoming more active.

Now, James Corden, who has a special equation with the members of 1D had Liam as a guest on his talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and couldn't help but ask about the boyband's possible mini-reunion! When James slyly quizzed the 26-year-old singer for details, Payne teased, "I'm not allowed to say too much, obviously, because I will be giving it away. We've been speaking a lot more at the moment. We're all feeling that 10 years is a very special moment, especially at the age we are in. I'm only 26 and I'm 10 years into this, which is amazing!"

"I had a beautiful FaceTime with Niall who I hadn't spoken to in a while and I've been speaking with Louis. It's been really nice. It's a nice moment!," the For You singer added.

Watch Liam Payne talking about One Direction's 10 year anniversary reunion plans with James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden below:

Are you excited for One Direction to finally have that long-awaited reunion? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: One Direction Throwback: Zayn Malik's shocking announcement on quitting 1D: I know I have 4 friends for life

Meanwhile, Liam also revealed to James that he was currently on quarantine mode with his girlfriend Maya Henry and close friend Darren, who is helping him shoot for some stuff while in his London home. Payne also performed his latest single, in collaboration with Alesso, Midnight, on the popular talk show.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×