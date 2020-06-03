VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow REVEALS hilarious reason why her car used to get checked every night while filming Friends

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lisa Kudrow revealed that her car used to get checked every night when she would film for Friends. Read below to know the hilarious reason behind the security check.

2020 was supposed to be the year when the cast of Friends would be reuniting under the same roof for the first time since the emotionally epic series finale in 2004. However, the coronavirus pandemic halted the production plans and the schedule reunion at Friends' iconic soundstage, Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, had to be delayed. However, the special will still take place at a later time once things settle back to normal as Lisa Kudrow assured Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the Friends reunion was just "postponed."

During her appearance on the talk show, Lisa showed the Friends cast bobbleheads that she kept with her which didn't look anything like them. When Jimmy asked Kudrow if she took any mementos for herself after the iconic sitcom ended, the 56-year-old actress revealed that she has the 'Cookie Time' clock from Monica Geller's apartment. Explaining how she got the prop, Lisa recalled shooting for a scene where Phoebe had to see the time and exclaim that she was late and had to head out. However, Lisa wasn't wearing a watch and as an improvisation, looked at the 'Cookie Time' clock instead and finished the sequence.

During the shoot, Matthew Perry quipped to Kudrow, "Did you look at the cookie jar and say look at the time?" Hence, Matthew's wrap gift for Lisa was the 'Cookie Time' clock to remind her of that hilarious moment.

"I think the first thing I asked was, 'This was so nice, did you get permission?' I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left," Lisa joked.

Watch Lisa Kudrow's interview with Jimmy Kimmel below:

ALSO READ: Lisa Kudrow on how her Friends character Phoebe would spend quarantine: Her place would be full of art things

Any memory from the sets of Friends will take us down on a nostalgia trip and put a smile on our face!

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×