VIDEO: Mark Ruffalo misses 'heart to heart conversations' with Chris Hemsworth on World Pasta Day

It seems like Mark Ruffalo has shared a deleted scene from Thor: Ragnarok to commemorate World Pasta Day with Chris Hemsworth. While fans were taken aback by Ruffalo's sudden post, they are thoroughly enjoying this throwback from the 2017 movie, and some are even rooting for the duo to share a screen again!

"Missing these heart-to-heart conversations with @ChrisHemsworth," Ruffalo wrote, alongside the video where it seems like he's gulping down noodles, but we can pretend that it is pasta! "Maybe we can have another dinner together next," Ruffalo added, as he used the hashtags #WorldPastaDay and #ThorRagnarok. In the video, Ruffalo's Bruce goes on to share some food with his friend Thor aka Chris Hemsworth. "Hey, I found some food, and it looks really good," he says.

The two then went ahead to reflect on their families, and Bruce makes sure to keep the conversations light-hearted. "Do you know what my dad said to me before he died?" he asks Thor, while the latter responds with a no. Bruce jokingly says, "Me neither, because I wasn't there...Obviously too busy, experimenting with my Gamma-ray experiment."

Thor opens up about his sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) who is also known as the Goddess of Death. The two discuss heavy topics, with appearances from Tessa Thompson and Jeff Goldblum. When Tessa comes in, she eats an insect, while the two boys chat about their family issues. The overall video is fun, to say the least, but what MCU fans would definitely love is the bromance between Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo!

ALSO READ: Nostalgic Mark Ruffalo says ‘Love you all 3000’ on 2 years of Endgame; Gets excited about Loki & Hawkeye shows