VIDEO: Meghan Markle DEDICATES a heartfelt poem to Prince Harry & Archie as she reads her book The Bench

Meghan Markle has recently released a video of her reading her children's book The Bench which she dedicated to her husband Prince Harry and son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. In a YouTube channel named Brightly Storytime, Markle read her book while revealing that the poem inside the book has been inspired by her husband and their son.

"This is illustrated by Christian Robinson and I asked him to do something special for me and use watercolours, which isn’t the normal medium he works in, but he did it to make this extra special. I hope you love the pictures as much as you love the words," Meghan said while looking straight at the camera. Before reading the book, she revealed that the book is a tribute to the father-son relationship that Harry and Archie share. “I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you can enjoy it, too," the Duchess of Sussex added.

After reading the book, Meghan urged others to find a quiet place for themselves like 'the bench' in her poem where they can spend some quality time with their family. “I hope you enjoyed The Bench. I loved being able to share it with you and now I hope you’re able to go and find your own special bench or chair or a little quiet nook, just a place that means something to you that you share with someone you love," the Duchess said.

During her New York visit with Prince Harry, Markle read The Bench to schoolchildren in Harlem.

ALSO READ: 5 times Meghan Markle addressed social media hate & negativity imposed on her