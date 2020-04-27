X
VIDEO: Meryl Streep and her pals reunite on Zoom call amidst lockdown and raise a martini to their friendship

Meryl Streep and her friends win the internet as they wear bathrobes for their virtual reunion and raise a drink during Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday celebration.
Meryl Streep had a virtual reunion with her buddies over Zoom call amidst the lockdown and she's proving that age is just a number. The 70-year-old actress caught up with her friends Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald and it seems like the most fun reunion of the year! The three ladies wore bathrobes and raised a glass of Martini to their friendship as they sang 'The Ladies Who Lunch' from Stephen Sondheim's musical, Company, in order to honour the Broadway legend on his 90th birthday.

The amazing trio put on their bathrobes, made a glass of Martini for themselves, flaunted their zero makeup look and teamed together for a fun session and it wouldn't be wrong to call it a 'vibe'. Many fans reposted their video on their social media handles and lauded the ladies for their candidness. While Meryl Streep and her friends won the internet being the cool neighbourhood aunts, fans couldn't stop adoring their virtual reunion and also took inspiration from them.

Check it out:

Besides Meryl Streep and her friends, other celebrities also paid tribute to Sondheim. Director Steven Spielberg took to his social media handle and wrote, "For me it was like going back to school and meeting my most favourite professor." The Livestream of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday celebration on Sunday was indeed a great event, but Meryl Streep clearly took away the cake with her candidness and cool attitude.

Credits :Twitter

