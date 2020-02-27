VIDEO: Nick Jonas reveals neither Priyanka Chopra nor Joe Jonas warned him about food in his teeth at Grammys

Nick Jonas became the talk of the town during the Grammys 2020 performance. Grammy viewers noticed food stuck in the Jonas Brothers singer's teeth during the performance. The Voice coach now reveals what happened that night.

It is safe to say Nick Jonas thought Grammys 2020 will be memorable for Jonas Brothers' first performance at the prestigious awards following the band's reunion. However, the night turned memorable for the singer for a different reason. The singer made the waves on social media after fans spotted spinach in his teeth during Jonas Brothers' performance. While the singer addressed the "Spinach Gate" on social media soon after the performance, The Voice coach has now revealed what exactly happened.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nick confessed that no one, not even his wife Jonas nor his brothers Joe and Kevin, checked his teeth. "Here's the thing that's really frustrating about this. There was spinach in my teeth from my breakfast which I hate hours before. So, the entire day, no one thought to be like, ‘Hey, man, there's something back there,'" he recalled. Note, Priyanka Chopra and Nick walked the red carpet together and even did a quick shoot soon after they decked up for the night.

Soon after their performance, Nick recalled being excited about the way panned out. However, his excitement was dampened when his manager warned him "Just don't check online." But that was of no help for Adam Levine had already slipped into his messages folder and informed him of the gaffe. "The first message on my phone was from Adam Levine and he was like, ‘Nice performance. You had a little schmutz in your teeth,'" Nick added.

And at least you all know I eat my greens. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

To make things worse, Nick later found out that Joe and Kevin did a quick teeth check sans the Jealous singer. "We were doing an interview, like, two or three weeks ago and the guys are talking casually about how…they're like, ‘Oh, you know, the bummer for Nick is that we checked each other's teeth before we went on stage.' And I sat there going, ‘Excuse me.' They left me out of it," he revealed.

While it wasn't the ideal Grammy comeback for the Jonas Brothers, Nick learned a humble lesson through it all. "It just goes to show you that you can be performing on the Grammys and be nominated and still have spinach in your teeth."

Watch the video below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas addresses his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ age on a reality show: My wife’s 37, it’s cool

Read More