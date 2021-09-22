VIDEO: Nicole Richie's hair catches fire while blowing out 40th birthday candles; Katy Perry and more react

Nicole Richie's 40th birthday celebrations took a scary turn as her hair caught fire while she was blowing out her birthday candles. Richie posted the scary video on her Instagram and wrote, "Well… so far 40 is" with a fire emoji. The post received several comments from her friends including Katy Perry who reacted saying, "WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG."

The video shared by Richie who celebrates her birthday on September 21, showed her leaning over a cake to blow out the candles during her birthday celebration. In the video that captures the exact moment, Nicole can be seen leaning forward to extinguish the candles and her hair instantly catches fire. The fire from the candles can be seen lighting up her curls and we then hear her screaming in terror.

Richie still managed to keep her sense of humour and captioned the photo suggesting that her 40s have already taken a lit start. The post received several comments from her friends who were left shocked by what they had seen.

Check out Nicole Richie's post here:

Ellen Pompeo left a comment asking Richie if she was doing fine and wrote, "HBD!!! I hope you’re okay!" Also one of Nicole's closest friends, Paris Hilton commented saying, "OMFG Happy Birthday Bill! Hope your ok! love youuuuu."

The funniest comment though was made by Nicole's husband Joel Madden who simply wrote, "That's hot" on his wife's scary birthday video. Meanwhile, Benji Madden wished his sister-in-law saying, "stay lit," and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always."

Nicole also received sweet birthday wishes from her other friends including Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, Poppy Delevingne and Sarah Hudson.

