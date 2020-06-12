VIDEO: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev REVEAL if they are having a boy or girl in lavish gender reveal party

In the season finale of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev hosted a Mexican themed gender reveal party to find out if they were going to have a baby boy or baby girl. Watch the video below for the adorable gender reveal.

The season finale of Total Bellas was everything we would expect it to be as it was filled with drama but eventually saw a very happy ending. While the French proposal of our dreams left Nikki Bella ecstatic in the start along with the fact that she was actually pregnant with her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, the former WWE wrestler had her inhibitions of everything happening too damn fast. However, Nikki finally had her epiphany of sorts and started looking at her future with Artem in a more positive approach.

The most endearing moment in the season finale came when Bella and Chigvintsev finally revealed the gender of their child. Early on, Nikki shared how she wanted to host a Mexican themed gender reveal party taking her father Jon Garcia's heritage into consideration. However, her dad could not be a part of the festivities since Bella Twins' mother Kathy Laurinaitis has troubled relations with him due to their messy divorce. Moreover, Brie Bella was first open to the idea of a joint gender reveal with her sister but ultimately talked it out with Daniel Bryan sharing that they would rather have it be a surprise.

With their family and friends, the lavish gender reveal party saw the couple hit a piñata to find out if they were having a baby boy or baby girl. Now, we know! Nikki and Artem will be welcoming a baby boy in the first week of August with Brie predicting from the beginning that it would be a son for her sister.

Watch Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev revealing the gender of their baby on Total Bellas below:

ALSO READ: Artem Chigvintsev proposes to Nikki Bella; Pops the question with a ring in his hand

We're so happy for the couple!

Share your comment ×