VIDEO: Not just BTS' Jungkook, The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho too grooved to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy

Apart from BTS singer Jungkook, Billie Eilish had The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho grooving to Bad Guy last year. Check out the video.

Last year, BTS scored the most-liked tweet courtesy Jungkook. Kookie posted a video on the band's official Twitter account where he was dancing to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy. The ARMY showered him with love and as a result, the "Duh" tweet made history. However, he wasn't the only Korean celebrity who was hooked to the English song last year. We've discovered a video on Lee Min Ho's official Instagram account that shows the lead of The King: Eternal Monarch that shows he also enjoyed the song.

In a video the Korean actor posted last June, a few weeks after Jungkook shared his now-viral video, Min Ho was seen in a hotel room and grooving to the song. Wearing a loose tee and pajamas, the actor played Billie's famous song while he moved his body towards the tunes of the song. He also added in a quick stretch in between as he checked himself out on the mirror. Check out the video below:

On the work front, Min Ho is currently starring in The King: Eternal Monarch. The K-drama sees the actor crowned as the king of the Kingdom of Corea. Playing Lee Gon on the series, the series explores the love and revenge drama tangled between two parallel universes. The series has already aired 13 episodes. With The King: Eternal Monarch inching towards its finale, here are a few questions the show recently answered. Check it out: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 13: Lee Min Ho starrer FINALLY answers 5 burning questions

