Anya Taylor-Joy made her way to Nice, France on Monday to attend the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Luckily, her security team stepped in to save the day when a persistent fan tried to get an autograph upon her arrival.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives in Cannes to promote Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

An online video is going viral, capturing the actress amidst her promotional tour in France for her latest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. In the footage, she gracefully navigates through a crowd of enthusiastic fans, who eagerly chant her name, while a sizable entourage trails behind her.

Anya, donning a stylish sun hat and a vibrant orange bodycon dress, manages to stay composed as she walks alongside her security guard and team. However, things take a turn when one persistent individual aggressively demands her autograph.

The fan continuously positions himself in Anya's path, despite her refusal to sign an autograph. Gradually, the fan begins to charge towards the actress repeatedly, prompting Anya's security guard to swiftly intervene and pull him away. Anya repeatedly expresses her apologies to the fans before finally seeking refuge in her awaiting town car, allowing her to escape the commotion.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The 28-year-old actress gained fame with the 2020 Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit after playing Casey Cooke in the tense drama Split (2016) and Emma. Her professional life has been steadily improving ever since. Furiosa: A Max Saga, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy as the younger version of Theron's militaristic figure hits theaters on May 24.

Anya Taylor-Joy discussed her difficulties playing a teenage Furiosa in a recent interview with The New York Times. She said, "While making that movie, I felt more alone than ever before. I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard. Like I knew I was going to need to deal with it for the two years that the movie took to come out."

