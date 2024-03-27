Video Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs With His Adopted Daughter Surfaces Amid Homeland Security Raid

Following the raid by Homeland Security at Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami in connection with an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, a new video has emerged of the rapper with his adopted daughter.

During the raid, federal agents were seen arriving with guns drawn, as seen in video footage. The raids come amidst various lawsuits filed against the Bad Boy Records founder, including allegations of assault and human trafficking, which he denies. In February, Combs was sued by a former employee for sexual assault during album production. These events have drawn renewed attention to Combs' legal troubles and the investigations surrounding them.

A video of Sean "Diddy" Combs introducing his "adopted" daughter, Ava Baroni, has resurfaced following the raid of two of his homes for sex trafficking. In a clip from 2020 shared on TikTok on Tuesday, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen inviting Baroni to introduce herself to his Instagram followers during a Live session.

In the video, Ava said, “My name’s Ava. I’m a Scorpio,” as Diddy interrupted her and asked her to mention her last name. She said, “Ava Combs Baroni.” The rapper then exclaimed that he had “adopted” the “white child”.

He said in the video, “I want you to tell them the story of how I adopted you, but you still have beautiful parents that—but you’re my child also.” Ava then jokingly revealed how she was “on the streets” before “Papa Combs decided that he was going to be a caring man.” She continued, “So then, he saw me and decided to pick me up and said to come inside and stay with his kids,” adding that she and his twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, are “basically sisters.”

Combs acknowledged that Baroni's recollection of events was "a little bit borderline suspect, but "he asserted that he "adopted" her in a manner similar to Madonna, Charlize Theron, and Sandra Bullock adopting their children. He added, “I adopted you because I felt that you could also enjoy having a black parent to take care of you and help you out,” stating that he got “permission” from Ava’s mother.

He concluded the video by saying that her name was “Ava Baroni Combs” as he kissed her cheek.

Why was Sean Diddy Combs’ house raided?

After raids on the homes of the rapper known for I'll Be Missing You in Miami and Los Angeles, a video has resurfaced depicting the events. Homeland Security agents were seen conducting the raids with drawn firearms, and multiple individuals, including Combs’ sons Justin, 30, and Christian, 25, were seen being taken out of the properties in handcuffs. Subsequently, the brothers were observed leaving their father’s $40 million LA mansion with some of their belongings following the completion of the raid.

These actions occur amidst ongoing legal challenges for Combs, notably a lawsuit filed by his ex-partner Cassie alleging rape and abuse, which was settled the day after it was initiated. Additionally, Combs faces four more lawsuits from women, including one alleging "gang rape" when she was a teenager and another accusing Combs and singer Aaron Hall of rape in 1990 or 1991. Most recently, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones sued Combs, claiming repeated sexual assaults during the production of Combs' latest album between September 2022 and November 2023. Throughout these legal battles, Combs has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

